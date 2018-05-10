6 family members die in apartment building fire in Paranaque

SIX members of a family died in a fire that hit their apartment building in Paranaque City on Wednesday, according to a report on Thursday.
Quoting Sr. Insp. Wilson Tana, the report identified the fatalities as Marie Joy de Jesus, 27; her children Jomari Canaria, 6, and Daniel Luis Canaria, 10; De Jesus’ aunt, Ana Donna Agrasada, 26; and her children Jake Amata, 6, and Jake Angelo Amata, 3.
The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said it was investigating the possibility that the fire, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., may have started on the 2nd floor of the three-story building in Barangay Tambo where children were seen playing with matches.
The fatalities were found inside their house on the third floor, the report said. JESSY CANDELARIO
Please follow our commenting guidelines.