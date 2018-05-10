6 family members die in apartment building fire in Paranaque

SIX members of a family died in a fire that hit their apartment building in Paranaque City on Wednesday, according to a report on Thursday.

Quoting Sr. Insp. Wilson Tana, the report identified the fatalities as Marie Joy de Jesus, 27; her children Jomari Canaria, 6, and Daniel Luis Canaria, 10; De Jesus’ aunt, Ana Donna Agrasada, 26; and her children Jake Amata, 6, and Jake Angelo Amata, 3.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said it was investigating the possibility that the fire, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., may have started on the 2nd floor of the three-story building in Barangay Tambo where children were seen playing with matches.

The fatalities were found inside their house on the third floor, the report said. JESSY CANDELARIO

