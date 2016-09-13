6 hurt as turbulence hits PAL plane

Six people were injured after a Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight from Los Angeles experienced clear air turbulence on Tuesday while approaching Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). Reports said Flight PR1103 radioed the Manila Control Tower, requesting medical assistance for some injured passengers. The plane landed safely at NAIA’s runway at about 6:40 a.m. Passengers Roel Orocay, 43, and Ellis Mungin Anika Kemba, 42, suffered injuries; Marc Castro, 34, sustained head trauma; Joan Ratunil, 29, spinal injury; Raquel Cruz, 25, body pain; and Katrina Angeles, 26, right hand fracture. Four flight crew experienced body pains. According to a website, clear air turbulence is caused when a mass of air moving at a particular speed meets another mass of air in a different speed. In September last year, 40 passengers of Qatar Airways Flight QR932 were injured after the plane also experienced turbulence while approaching NAIA.