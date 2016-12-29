6 hurt as IED explodes in North Cotabato

ALEOSAN, North Cotabato: Six persons were hurt when an improvised explosive device intended for an electric post went off at 10 p.m. Wednesday night, authorities said.

Colonel Edgar delos Reyes, commander of the 34th Infantry Battalion, said the suspected IED went off beside the national highway in Barangay Pagangan, Aleosan and injured six persons on board a 10-wheeler truck.

The truck happened to be passing by when the IED was set off. It also damaged an electric post of the North Cotabato Electric Cooperative (Cotelco).

Jessie Enid of the North Cotabato provincial government health affairs identified the victims as Amerol Musa Tantos, Hanep Alipa Ayon,Yahya Kasan, Pahmi Daya Diamla, Johary Amerol and Salman Tahir.

Following the incident, police checkpoints were put up to ensure safety of motorists and commuters.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but the area is a known area of operation of outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) blamed for a series of roadside bombing against government forces in North Cotabato and Maguindanao. PNA

