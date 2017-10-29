6 inmates bolt Laguna jail

STA. CRUZ, Laguna — Six inmates from the Laguna Provincial Jail in Sta. Cruz escaped on Sunday, a police official said.

Sr. Supt. Cecilio Ison, Laguna Provincial director, said the six bolted out from jail at 10:41 a.m. after grabbing the caliber .38 service revolver of one of the prison guards, Norberto Malabanan, at the main gate and shot him in his face.

Malabanan was rushed to the Laguna Medical Center.

They then grabbed an M-16 armalite rifle from another guard and commandeered a Toyota Revo with plate number WGM-193 and sped towards Los Banos where they abandoned it after colliding with another vehicle.

The six were identified as Rhandel Vale who is facing murder charges, Rio Mahilom, illegal possession of firearms; Rayman Raymundo, murder; Teddy Bucal and Romel Macaraig, carnapping; and Verjust Dizon, illegal drugs.

A massive dragnet operation is ongoing and checkpoints were established province-wide to track down the escapees.