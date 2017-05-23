6 inmates bolt San Pedro City Jail

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna: Six inmates escaped from the San Pedro City Jail at 3:30 a.m. on Monday. Supt. Harold Depositar, chief of police, identified the escapees as Benjo Lopena, Mark Joseph Alviar, Jordan Ibanez, Ed Nino Hernandez, Rey Rodrigo and Arvin Basilan. He said the escapees cut the iron grill of their cell and escaped. Most of them are facing illegal-drug charges. Depositar said the jail has been overcrowded by 800 percent from the time they started relentless anti-illegal drug operations in the city. “The jail is overcrowded if we go by the international standard of 4.7 square meters per inmate,” he noted. There were 59 detainees in the cell at the time of the escape. Tracker teams were deployed to recapture the escapees and an alarm was sent to all adjacent police stations.