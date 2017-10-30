6 inmates shoot guard, bolt jail

SANTA CRUZ, Laguna: Six prisoners charged with heinous crimes escaped from the Laguna Provincial Jail after disarming and shooting a jail guard on Sunday morning.

Advertisements

Laguna Provincial Director Sr. Supt. Cecilio Ison said the six grabbed the caliber .38 service revolver of one of the prison guards, Norberto Malabanan, at the main gate of the prison and immediately shot him in the face.

Malabanan was rushed to the Laguna Medical Center.They then grabbed an M-16 armalite rifle from another guard, commandeered a Toyota Revo with plate number WGM-193, and sped toward Los Baños, where they abandoned the vehicle after colliding with another vehicle.

The six were identified as Rhandel Vale, who is facing charges for murder; Rio Mahilom for illegal possession of firearms; Rayman Raymundo for murder; Teddy Bucal and Romel Macaraig for car theft and Verjust Dizon, for illegal drugs.

A massive dragnet operation is ongoing while checkpoints were established province-wide to track down the escapees.