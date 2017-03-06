6 killed, 3 injured in Albay accident

TABACO CITY: Six people died, including a 7-year-old boy, along the so-called killer highway here on late Sunday afternoon after a speeding truck loaded with sheet pile rammed into a residential area.

The casualties were identified as Albert Baroma, who was driving a motorcycle with backriders Jasmine Boringot, 36; and Clark Camiro, 7, all residents of Purok-7, Barangay Soa, Malinao town in Albay; and Orlando Bañadera, 49, of Naga City (Camarines Sur), trailer truck driver; and his crew Rommel Nantes, 27, and James Romero, both of Camalig, Albay who died instantly.

Police said the truck (RNG 364) loaded with sheet pile was traveling from Ligao City (Albay) heading to Tabaco City at high speed apparently lost control and plowed into houses along the national road between Barangas Estancia in Malinao town and Barangay Quinastillojan, Tabaco City.

The injured were identified as Jason Bonganay, 28; and Jefrey Bonganay, 32, of Barangay Estancia.

They are confined at Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital.

Their father, Daniel Bonganay, was discharged after treatment at Ziga Memorial District Hospital.