6 killed, 4 injured in Batangas road accident — police

BATANGAS: Six people were killed while four others were hurt in a seven-vehicle collision in Taal town early Wednesday morning, according to police.

An Isuzu 10-wheeler truck was traversing the highway in Barangay Carsuche when the driver lost control of the wheel and rammed a parked 10-wheeler truck around 5:50 am.

Subsequently, the 10-wheeler truck hit five vehicles pinning six people seated in front of the MJ eatery.

Victims who died on the spot were identified as Melencio Atienza, Jennifer Atienza, Cheche Aninio, Susan Hombre, Babylyn Atienza and one unidentified male person.

Four people were rushed to Taal Polymedic Hospital for treatment identified as Orly Capuso, Diana Uy, Danilo Madiclum and Bayani Torres.

Police said the drivers of the two 10-wheeler trucks fled after the incident. TINA GANZON-OZAETA