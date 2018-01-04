6 killed, 7 wounded as mortar bomb explodes in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Police said it was investigating a mortar bomb explosion that killed six people and injured seven others inside a plywood factory in the southern Filipino province of Zamboanga del Norte.

It said the explosion occurred late Wednesday while workers were tinkering with the explosive they recovered in the town of Sirawai.

The 13 casualties were all workers of the Sirawai Plywood Lumber Corporation.

“Melecio Arcenal, Chief Security Of Sirawai Plywood Lumber Corporation reported to Sirawai municipal police station that his men found a mortar and brought it to their bunkhouse, but it accidentally exploded,” said Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, a regional police spokesperson.

“Six persons died on the spot and seven persons were wounded. Personnel of Sirawai police station are still conducting a follow-up investigation on the incident,” she added.

It was unknown where the victims found the mortar or if it came from the military arsenal or not. Rebel groups active in the province also use mortar as one of their weapons.

No other details are available by the police as investigation is ongoing.