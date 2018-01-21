6 killed as gunmen storm Kabul hotel

KABUL: Gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul killing at least six people, including a foreigner, sparking a twelve hour fight with security forces that left terrified guests scrambling to escape and parts of the building ablaze.

Afghan security forces killed four attackers during the night-time siege, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told Tolo News, during which people trapped inside the landmark hotel were seen climbing over balconies to escape.

“The attack is over,” he said.

“Five Afghans and one foreigner have been killed,” interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Agence France-Presse, adding around 150 people were rescued, including more than 40 foreigners.

“The body of the foreigner, a woman, was recovered from the sixth floor as the last attacker was being killed,” he added.

But an official with Afghanistan’s spy agency told AFP the attack was “not over yet” with attackers “still shooting on security forces”.