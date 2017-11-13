6 locals gain as ITF Phinma unfolds

Stephan Lhuillier, Julian Fernandez and Rucel Cero trampled their respective rivals to clinch three of the four berths in the main draw of the 2017 Phinma-PSC Juniors Tennis Championships, which kicks off its Week I today at the Manila Polo Club in Forbes Park.

Lhuillier routed compatriot Armando Bejosano, 6-0, 6-2; Fernandez overpowered Jacinto Barrientos, 6-1, 6-3; while Cero held off Alfred Directo, 6-3, 7-5; to join seeded Arthur Pantino, Michael Eala, Manuel Balce III and Matthew Garcia in the tournament proper of the Group 4 ITF (International Tennis Federation) boys’ 18-and-under event.

Japanese Mikihisa Matsuzaki turned back Phathikone Kanyaphan, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, to likewise move to the main draw, led by Megh Patel of India and Japanese Shunsuke Mitsui, of the event sponsored by the Philippine Investment Management Consultants (Phinma) and sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta).

Tracy Llamas downed Isearis Bejosano, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1; Isabela Carlos trounced Raiana Aquino, 6-2, 6-0; and Althea Ong held off Paula Uy, 6-2, 7-5; to likewise gain spots in the main draw of the girls’ side of the championship supported by Technifiber ball as official ball, official hotel Jinjiang Inn, Makati and the Philippine Sports Commission.

They thus joined seeded Phl bets Rafaella Villanueva, Melanie DIzon and Bea Ace in the event topbilled by Lisa Mays of Australia, Taiwanese Chang Ting-pei, Chinese Xuanjin Li, Hong Kong’s Wing Ka Lin and Japanese Yuna Ohashi.

Week 2 of the annual event is slated Nov. 21-26 with the two-day qualifiers slated on Nov. 19-20 and the sign-in deadline set on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m., also at the MPC, according to tournament director Chris Cuarto with Malaysian Razmee Rawi as the tournament referee.