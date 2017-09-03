6 Malaysians, 2 Filipinos arrested for terror links

Six Malaysians and two Filipinos have been arrested by the Royal Malaysian Police in Taman Desa Baiduro, Cheras, in Kuala Lumpur for alleged involvement in terrorism, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed on Sunday.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP public affairs chief, said the eight suspects were nabbed by Malaysian authorities in August on the strength of reports from military sources.

One of the arrested Filipinos, according to Arevalo, was identified as Hajar Abdul Mubin alias Mheraiz, who was revealed to be the right hand man of Abu Sayyaf Group sub-leader Furuji Indama based in Basilan province in southern Philippines.

The other one was identified as Abraham Bin Ebong, whose affiliation and connections are still being determined by authorities, according to the AFP.

The suspects are now jailed at an “undisclosed detention facility” in Kuala Lumpur.

“The arrest and detention of these individuals is a significant development in the [Philippine] government’s security cooperation with Malaysia and other neighboring countries in Asia to curb terrorism, including attempts to recruit new members or entice individuals to support terrorism or violent extremism,” Arevalo said in a statement.

