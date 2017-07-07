GOVERNMENT troops rescued six more residents from strife-torn Marawi City after they wandered for about 40 days trying to find a way out, according to the military.

In a live broadcast of the news conference, Lt. Col. Campos, commander of the the 1st Infantry Battalion, said the six were caught in the fighting between the armed forces and the Islamic State-inspired Maute group, which has waged war against the government as it bid to establish a caliphate in Mindanao with Islamist leader Isnilon Hapilon as its emir.

No other details are available as of posting time.