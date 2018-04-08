6 NPA couriers surrender in Cagayan

SIX suspected couriers and supporters of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Cagayan province on Friday surrendered to the Army’s 5th Infantry Division (5ID) based in Gamu, Isabela. Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Northern Luzon command public information officer, identified the surrenderers as Recto Luminis Campo alias Orec, 40; Marvie Bumanglag Campo alias Sibol, 30, a former NPA unit leader of the Central East in 2007; Marlon Campo Balawag, 20; Jerry Balawag Pascua, 45; Randy Baingan Tapaoan, 27, and Gellyn Danao Tapaoan, 27. Nato said they were tagged as hardcore couriers of the NPA group in Cagayan area. He said the surrender was facilitated by the village officials who also accompanied the former rebels to the 17th Infantry Battalion headquarters in Barangay Masin in Alcala town for documentation. But Karapatan, an alliance of individuals, groups and organizations working for the promotion and protection of human rights, said the six are civilians who were arrested without charges.