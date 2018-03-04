6 NPA rebels nabbed in Negros firefight

BACOLOD CITY: Six suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels including two minors and a Mass Communication student of the University of the Philippines – Cebu were arrested by government troops after nearly an hour of firefight early Saturday morning in a hinterland village in Barangay Luyang, Mabinay, Negros Oriental.

Reports said troops of the Philippine Army’s 62nd Infantry (Unifier) Battalion, 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division encountered 20 fully armed NPA members after receiving complaints from civilians in the hinterland areas of Mabinay and Manjuyod that the rebels were conducting to harassment and extortion activities.

Armed men fired on security forces patrolling at Sitio Tumonon of Barangay Luyang, prompting the troops to retaliate, Lt. Col Darrel Bañez, 62nd commanding officer said.

Among the six rebel members captured were two armed minors that were recruited as rebels from Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental.

The names of the captured rebels were not made available as of this writing.

Recovered were six high powered firearms as follows: one M16A1, one M16A1 attached with M203 Grenade launcher, two M4 Rifles, one VLTOR (M16), one AG 43 (M16), rifle grenades, explosives, other war fighting materials, food stuffs and subversive documents.

Bañez said that prior to the encounter, government troops also discovered the rebels’ encampments at Barangay Samac, Mabinay and Barangay Panciao of Manjuyod.