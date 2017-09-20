6 NPA rebels surrender in Samar

Catarman, Northern Samar: Six members of the New People’s Army (NPA) based in Northern Samar have surrendered with their firearms to live a normal life, ending their armed struggle for years. Army Capt. Federico Morales, Philippine Army civil military operations chief and spokesman for the 803rd Infantry Brigade, based in Camp Somoroy here told The Manila Times that they withheld the identities of the six who surrendered from different municipalities here because the surrenderers fear for their lives. “Their comrades in the mountains might look for them and kill them, you know surrendering is considered a mortal sin by the NPA,” Rosales said. The six rebels personally appeared at the headquarters of the 20th and 43rd Infantry Battalions based in Las Navas and Palapag towns with their firearms. Valente Bajet, provincial director of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, said the former rebels will receive a corresponding amount for every firearm surrendered as well as P50,000 for livelihood assistance and P7,000 as aid while under custody in the camp.