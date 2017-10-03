6 NPA rebels yield after gunbattle in Agusan Sur

TALACOGON, Agusan Del Sur: Six New People`s Army (NPA) rebels surrendered to the 26th Infantry Battalion after a fierce firefight with government troops on Tuesday here, a military report said.

The rebels also turned over 11 firearms.

Two NPA members belonged to the Guerilla Front 34, which operates in the hinterlands of Loreto, Agsur and Comval Province. Four NPA members belonged to the Guerilla Front 88 that was operating in the municipalities of San Luis, La Paz and Talacogon — all of Agusan del Sur.

Lt. Romel N. Arnado, spokesman of the Army’s 26 Infantry Batallion, said that the surrendered firearms were two Garrand rifles (Springfield), one UZI, one shotgun, one Ingram, one caliber .45 pistol, three caliber .38 revolvers, one caliber 357, a hand grenade and several ammunition.

The surrender of the six NPA rebels was the aftermath of the fierce gun battle between the NPA and government forces at KM 46, Barangay Binicalan, San Luis Agusan del Sur last September 29 2017.

Arnado said that the surrenderees decided to leave the insurgency movement to spare their lives and personal security.

“The firefight five days ago has demoralized the ranks of the rebels, which led to the surrender of their members who realized the danger they were facing as the government forces waged hot pursuit combat operations,” Arnado said.

The surrendered rebels were presented to town Mayor Jesryl E Masendo, of Talacogon.

Arnado said that the surrendered rebels were now undergoing processing for facilitation of benefits and financial assistance program of the government to start a new and peaceful life.