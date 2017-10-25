6 passengers hurt as jeepney crashes in Antipolo City

Six passengers were wounded after the jeepney they were riding crashed onto a gutter along Marcos Highway in Antipolo City on Wednesday, a local official said.

Advertisements

“The jeep lost its brakes. It was because the driver was overspeeding,” John Alvin Tiniola, a staff from the city government said in a radio interview of the incident in Barangay Mayamot.

The unidentified victims and the driver, Geraldo Macarrubo, were rushed to the Amang Rodriguez Hospital and the Antipolo District Hospital, said Tiniola.

The Cogeo-Antipolo jeepney, with plate number TVL-114, lost its brakes as it was “overspeeding” on the highway, causing Macarrubo to lose control of his vehicle, which fell on its side after crashing onto the gutter, according to separate accounts by Tiniola and a televised report.

Due to the impact of the crash, the front of the jeepney was destroyed, its front wheels separated from the vehicle, according to the televised report of the accident. RJ CARBONELL, ROSVEL DIAZ