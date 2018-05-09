6 people arrested for gambling and drugs in police raid in Manila

SIX people were arrested on Wednesday for illegal gambling and possession of suspected illegal drugs during a police raid in Manila.

The Sta. Cruz and Alvarez police stations enforced “Oplan Galugad” at C.M. Recto Avenue and Sta. Cruz resulting in the arrest of Jefferson Isidro, 20; Joselito Bautista, 29 and member of the Sigue-sigue Sputnik Gang; Daniel Lucero, 26; Criselda Ibasan, 34; Jupiter Tayan, 35; and Hervic Donapiles, 25.

All of the apprehended suspects were identified as residents of Manila, most of who were tricycle drivers in Tondo, Manila.

Those who were arrested were caught in the act of playing Cara y Cruz at the back of the Philippine Rabbit Bus terminal along C. M. Recto Avenue.

Seized were gambling paraphernalia that include three pieces of P1 coins and several pieces of bet money amounting to P700 in different denominations.

Also recovered from the suspects were three transparent, heat-sealed packets suspected to be containing shabu.

The pieces of evidence were forwarded to the MPD Crime Laboratory Office (MPD-CLO) for qualitative and quantitative examination.

Cases of violation of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and PD 1602 (Prescribing Stiffer Penalties on Illegal Gambling) will be filed against the suspects before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office. KIM MALAIT