6 PSL bets plunge into Phuket tilt action today

Six Philippine Swimming League (PSL) tankers will be gunning for medals in the 2018 Thanyapura Swimming Championship beginning today at the Thanyapura Swimming Pool in Phuket, Thailand.

Reigning Male Swimmer of the Year Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy takes centerstage first as he vies for medals in the boys’ 11-year 400m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 100m butterfly events.

Also scheduled to compete in the three-day meet are Diliman Preparatory School standouts Lee Grant Cabral and Albert Sermonia. Around 500 tankers from different parts of the region will see action in the tournament.

Cabral will test his mettle in the boys’ 11-year 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle while Sermonia takes part in the boys’ 13-year 50m backstroke, 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

Aishel Cid Evangelista, on the other hand, also hopes to win medals in the boys’ eight-under 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 50m butterfly.

Dula, Cabral, Sermonia and Evangelista have seen action in prestigious competitions in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and United Arab Emirates.

The other members of the team are Jenn Albreicht Sermonia and Ruth Denise Sula.

Jenn Albreicht will be up against strong tankers in the girls’ 9-year 50m backstroke, 100m butterfly and 50m butterfly while Sula competes in the girls’ 9-10 50m backstroke, 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke.

“These set of swimmers are well-prepared going to Thailand and we hope to win more than 10 medals in that competition,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Veteran coach Alexandre Papa will mentor the team while Jennifer Sermonia of Diliman Preparatory School serves as delegation head.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.