6 PSL tankers ready for Thanyapura meet

Six Philippine Swimming League (PSL) tankers will be vying for honors in the 2017 Thanyapura Swimming Championship scheduled on April 1 to 2 at the Thanyapura swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand.

Veteran international campaigner Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque will be leading the country’s campaign in the two-day meet which is expected to draw more than 200 tankers from different parts of the region.

Mojdeh shoots for gold medals in the girls’ 9-10 category, hoping to sustain her impressive showing in the 2017 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship held on March 11 to 12 in Tokyo.

In that tournament, Mojdeh notched six Philippine national junior records – 100m butterfly (1:11.35), 50m butterfly (32.22), 100m breaststroke (1:25.52), 50m breaststroke (39.58), 200m Individual Medley (2:39.6) and 100m Individual Medley (1:14.3).

Diliman Preparatory School standouts Paula Carmela Cusing and Albert Sermonia – fresh from bagging the DPS Athlete of the Year awards – along with multi-titled tanker Lee Grant Cabral are also seeing action.

“The competition dubbed as Thanyapura Swimming Meet is one of the competition not to be missed by PSL. Mojdeh, who established Philippine junior records will again see action and will try to dominate her category,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The other members of the team are Lowenstein Julian Lazaro and Sofia Beatriz Lopez.

“Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers. The top three highest pointers will also be awarded with a trophy. We’re hoping to sustain our impressive campaign in the international competitions,” added Papa.

PSL National Capital Region (NCR) Regional Director Joan Mojdeh will serve as delegation head.

Recently, PSL won 13 gold, 31 silver and 11 bronze medals in the Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship.