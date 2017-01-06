6 ‘pushers’ killed, 6 nabbed in Bulacan

MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan: Six armed drug dealers were killed while six others were arrested in separate buy-busts conducted by the provincial police’s anti-narcotics operatives in the City of Malolos, Bocaue and Norzagaray since Thursday night until Friday morning. Bulacan acting police director and Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr. identified the slain suspects as Charlie Ayuyao, 33, of Purok 2, Barangay Cofradia, Malolos City; Arnold Capareda, 23, a native of Navotas City (Metro Manila), residing at Saint Martha Homes, Barangay Batia, Bocaue; Reynald Lipana and Jose Noli Espayos, both from Angat, Bulacan; a certain alias “Baba”; and one unidentified suspect. Arrested were Joel Rosales, 21, of Tondo, Manila; Jack Jasareno, 20, of Caloocan City (Metro Manila); Joan Capareda, 30, of Quezon City; Angeline Ocampo, 26, of Navotas City; Jimmy Ocampo, 28, of Tondo; and Hausban Mendoza, 37, of Tondo, all residing in Saint Martha Homes, Barangay Batia in Bocaue. Supt. Heryl Bruno, Malolos City Police Station officer-in-charge, said Bartolome and his unidentified companion resisted arrest and fired at a poseur buyer triggering a gunfight.

FREDERICK SILVERIO