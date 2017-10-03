6 QC barangay to have no water from Oct 3 to 5

SIX areas in Quezon City will experience temporary service interruption from October 3 to October 5.

In an advisory, Manila Water said Barangays Laging Handa, Paligsahan, Roxas District, Obrero and Kamuning will have no water on those dates because the company’s service crew will repair a leaking pipe in Scout Tuazon St. cor. Scout De Guia St. starting at 10 p.m. on October 3.

Barangay West Triangle on the other hand will have no water also because of a leak repair service on Examiner St. from 10 p.m. on October 4 to 5 a.m. on October 5.

Manila Water advised the affected residents to store enough water supply.