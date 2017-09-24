6 quakes rock Lanao del Sur, Bukidnon

COTABATO CITY: At least six earthquakes ranging from magnitude 3.2 to 5.4 shook Lanao del Sur in a span of six hours on Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.

The first tremor (Magnitude 4.4) was recorded at 1:48 a.m. and was traced about three kilometers west of Wao, Lanao del Sur.

The second (Magnitude 4) occurred at 5:18 a.m. and was traced 28 kilometers west of Wao, according to Phivolcs.

Both were tectonic in origin, it said.

There were no reported casualties or damage to property, Phivolcs said.

Magnitude 3 quake was felt in Cagayan de Oro City and in Cotabato City, the earthquake was felt around 4:30 a.m.

The US Geological Survey, however, reported that the quake was measured at 5.7 magnitude and was traced 26 kilometers from Kibawe, Bukidnon.

In between those two temblors was another quake in Kalilangan, also in Bukidnon, traced by seismograph 14 kilometers west of Kalilangan and recorded at Magnitude 5.3.

At 5:30 a.m., Phivolcs recorded a Magnitude 4.1 earthquake, also tectonic in origin, about seven kilometers north of Don Carlos, Bukidnon.

Wao in Lanao del Sur, Kibawe and Don Carlos in Bukidnon are adjoining municipalities.

Last April 12, a magnitude 6 tremor struck Wao town at 5:21 a.m. damaging structures, residential homes and public infrastructure.

Phivolcs said no damage was expected from the consecutive earthquakes, which were all tectonic in origin.

The magnitude 6 earthquake that struck Wao in April affected 14 barangay (villages) and caused around P25 million worth of damage.

Lanao del Sur is one of the seismically active areas in the country because of the active Cotabato-Sindangan fault that runs from Sarangani province to northwest of the Zamboanga Peninsula.

The Cotabato Trench is also a major source of earthquakes in the region.

