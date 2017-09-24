6 quakes shake Lanao del Sur–Phivolcs

COTABATO CITY: At least six earthquakes ranging from magnitude 3.2 to 5.4 shook Lanao del Sur area over six hours on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The first tremor, at magnitude 4.4, was recorded at 1:48 a.m. and was traced about three kilometers west of Wao. It had a depth of 10 kilometers.

The second hit the same area at 4:47 a.m. at magnitude 5.4 and a depth of 2 kilometers.

A magnitude 4 quake was felt at 5:18 a.m. and was traced 28 kilometers west of Wao, according to Phivolcs. It had a depth of 19 kms.

All three were tectonic in origin, it said. There was no reported casualty or damage to properties, Phivolcs said.

In Cotabato City where The Manila Times is based, the earthquake was also felt at around 4:30 am.

The quake was also felt in:

* Kalilangan, Bukidnon , Intensity 6

* Cagayan de Oro City, Intensity 5

* Pangantucan, Kadilingan, Maramag, Damulog, Quezon as well as Valencia, Malaybalay and Don Carlos Bukidnon, Intensity 4

* Kabacan, North Cotabato, Taalakag, Bukidnon and Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, Intensity 3

* Kidapawan City, Intensity 2

This was followed by a 3.8 magnitude quake at 8 km west of the same town at 5:25 a.m with a depth of 29 km.

At least two more quakes at magnitude 3.2 and 3.3 occurred at 6:33 a.m. and 7:56 a.m with depths of 23 km and 13 km.

In April, the town of Wao was hit by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake, which affected 14 barangay (villages) and damaged property estimated at P25 million.

According to Phivolcs’ seismic monitoring network, the quake was generated by the movement of a northwest trending active fault in the area and was followed by 73 aftershocks ranging from magnitudes 2 to 5.5. It was tectonic in origin.

There are 18 active faults in Mindanao, including the Cotabato-Sindangan that runs from Sarangani province to northwest of Zamboanga peninsula and the Cotabato Trench. GLEE JALEA, JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL