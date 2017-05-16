6 removed from men’s national volley pool

Six players were removed from the men’s national volleyball pool after failing to attend the Clash of Heroes last Monday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Four-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Marck Espejo and reigning UAAP Best Setter Ish Polvorosa of the three-time UAAP champion Ateneo de Manila University were among the popular players removed from the list that includes former UAAP Finals MVP and Best Attacker Peter Den Mar Torres of National University, former UAAP Season MVP Mark Alfafara of University of Santo Tomas, Bonjomar Castel, Herschel Ramos, Lorenzo Capati and Erickson Ramos.

The six players were barred by their mother clubs and schools from joining the Clash of Heroes.

Espejo, Polvorosa and Torres were members of the national team that competed in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games in Singapore.

Men’s volleyball team head coach Sammy Acaylar will now be working on 23 players led by team captain and National Collegiate Athletic Association MVP Johnvic de Guzman along with Alnakrin Abdilla, Dave Cabaron, Greg Dolor, Esmail Kasim, Reyson Fuentes, Manuel Doliente, Relan Taneo, Kheno Franco, Jason Uy, Mark Deximo, Jack Kalingking, John Carascal, Eddiemar Kasim, Alfred Valbuena, Louwie Chavez, Peter Quiel, Rey Taneo, Kenneth Sarcena, Geuel Asia, JC David, Jeffrey Malabanan, Edward Camposano and Bryan Bagunas.

On the other hand, women’s national team coach Francis Vicente gave a one-week extension for the 10 members of the pool, who didn’t show up in the fund-raising event, to attend practice.

Three-time UAAP MVP Alyssa Valdez of Creamline, Grethcel Soltones of Bali Pure, and Elaine Kasilag and Myla Pablo of Pocari Sweat who are all playing in the ongoing Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference, were prohibited by their respective clubs to join the event while Jovelyn Gonzaga and Rachel Anne Daquis of Cignal, and Kim Fajardo, Kim Dy, Dawn Macandili and Aby Marano of F2 Logistics cited different reasons for failing to join last Monday’s game.

The size of the pool, both in men and women, will be trimmed down to 18 on Friday.

The Philippines is revving up for the 2017 Southeast Asian Games to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August with high hopes of surpassing the country’s fourth place finish in the women’s category and sixth place in the men’s division.

“There is a point system that the coaching staff has made. They also know the caliber of each player. Like [what]we saw yesterday (Monday), there were players who performed well over our expectations. Although, that is not the primary basis but it gives new insights on the quality of their play. This could be one of the factors in selecting the 18-man line-up,” said Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. acting president Peter Cayco.