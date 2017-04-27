6 SLAIN, 14 BUSTED in Bulacan

Six armed drug suspects were killed during anti-illegal drugs operations in the City of Malolos, and the towns of Meycauayan and Pulilan in Bulacan since Wednesday, while 14 others were arrested with drugs and firearms. Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan acting police provincial director, identified the slain suspect in Malolos as alias “Cris” in Meycauayan as alias “Goni” and his two unidentified cohorts; Pulilan town as Armando Gamboa, 42, of Barangay San Agustin in San Miguel and one alias “Taruc”. Malolos City police chief, Supt. Heryl Bruno, said “Cris” engaged operatives in a firefight during a drug deal on Thursday. Caramat said 14 other drug suspects were arrested in buy-bust operations conducted in the City of San Jose del Monte, as well as the towns of San Miguel, Pulilan, Obando, Balagtas, Santa Maria and Baliwag where 57 sachets of shabu, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia were recovered. They were identified as Arc Angel Ambrosio; Agustin Adrales Jr.; Roberto Perez ; Fujinuki Faller; Gary Jamisola; Racquel Caliwag; Jherold Danca; Russel Villalon; Joselito Torres; Jen-Jen Cuerdo; Ruel Bondoc; Bayani Prudenciado, a drug surrenderer; Ireneo Flores and Jefferson Samson. Criminal complaints against the suspects were filed before the Provincial Prosecutors Office of Bulacan.

FREDERICK SILVERIO