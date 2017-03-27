6 slain in North Cotabato ‘rido’

KIDAPAWAN, North Cotabato: Tension brewed in Carmen, North Cotabato after the killing of six persons and inflicting of injuries on several others when Moro families clashed over the weekend in what authorities believed was a case of “rido” or clan war triggered by land dispute. Capt. Alvin Macatangay, Army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade spokesman, said efforts are initiated to settle the dispute between the group of Jimmy Matalam led by his son Arlin, against the Cua family in Barangay General Luna. Macatangay identified the slain protagonists as Ustadz Odin Bala, Mesi Bala and King Kambambalan, all from the side of Cua and Kalawan and Kusain Akmad group. Killed on the side of Matalam clan were Zukarno Maguid, Lawan Lakman and Makungan Lakman. Macatangay said the military and the police have deployed troops along the Sayre highway to ensure safety of motorists. Both groups have followers from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front. Meanwhile, the local government of Carmen is closely monitoring the movement of civilians who fled their communities for fear of being caught in the crossfire of the warring clans with at least 17 families evacuating to safer grounds.