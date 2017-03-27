6 students feared dead in Japan avalanche

TOKYO: Six high school students were feared dead Monday after they were engulfed by an avalanche while on a mountain-climbing outing, officials and reports said. Local authorities and police confirmed that an avalanche had hit early Monday on the mountain in Tochigi prefecture north of Tokyo. Public broadcaster NHK said that three other students were injured, while three teachers on the excursion could not immediately be contacted. Tochigi prefectural authorities said about 50 students from seven high schools were on the mountaineering trip.

AFP