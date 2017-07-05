6 subdivisions approve Globe cell site proposals

Talks start with 3 upscale villages

Globe Telecom’s campaign to bring faster internet connectivity in underserved areas gained ground after six villages have approved cell site proposals.

The permitting process for the establishment of new cell sites in six villages is proceeding well, Globe Director for Site Acquisition and Management Vincent Tempongko said in a statement.

The villages are Maria Luisa Subdivision in Cebu; Palmera Hills II in Taytay, Rizal; Meralco Village in Binangonan, Rizal; Pamana Village in Novaliches, Quezon City; Victoria Valley in Antipolo City; and Grand Valley Subdivision in Angono, Rizal.

“We are grateful for the support that we’re generating from homeowners in these villages so we can effectively make good of our commitment to improve mobile service experience of our customers in these areas,” Tempongko said.

“We are hopeful that other HOAs, such as those in exclusive villages, will provide the same cooperation afforded to us by residents in the 6 subdivisions mentioned,” he added.

Tempongko cited the BF Federation of Homeowner Associations Inc. for willing to cooperate and support the telco’s effort to build more cell sites and expand its fiber optic network within the BF community. BF Federation supervises over 68 HOAs covering between 16,000 to 18,000 households.

Globe is currently in talks with three exclusive subdivisions on the possibility of establishing additional cell sites.

These are San Lorenzo Village, Ayala Alabang, and Corinthian Gardens, where the respective homeowners’ associations are in initial discussions with Globe officials the establishment of new cell sites.

Globe emphasized that the concerns about health issues are unfounded and without basis as both the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection and the World Health Organization has affirmed that proximity to cell sites does not cause any known health risks.

Globe said that the country badly needs to new sites to overcome signal problems and provide access to internet services. The Philippines has 16,400 sites serving 129.4 million mobile customers, the lowest site density compared to its Asian neighbors.