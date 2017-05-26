6-year-old drowns in Negros resort

BACOLOD CITY: Six-year-old Jero Vermil of Barangay 5, Sipalay City, Negros Occidental, drowned on Thursday during a family outing in a resort in this coastal city. Severo Hablado, local disaster risk reduction and management officer, said the victim’s family was swimming at the Villa Cornelia Resort in Barangay Camindangan but was not aware that the boy went swimming alone in the pool. Bombo Radyo- Bacolod reported that the resort has no lifeguard. Responding emergency workers applied cardio pulmonary resuscitation on the way to the City Health Office but the boy was declared dead on arrival. Hablado added the resort has not yet officially opened because it was still processing its business permit.

Eugene Y. Adiong