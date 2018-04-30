‘60-40 sea deal with China illegal’

President Rodrigo Duterte’s offer of a 60-40 percent joint exploration deal with China is tantamount to treason, a lawmaker said Sunday.

Rep. Gary Alejano of Magdalo party-list issued the statement in light of Duterte’s comments that a 60-40 deal is better for the country.

Under the 1987 Constitution, the exploration, development, and utilization of natural resources should be under the full control and supervision of the Philippine government. The 1987 Charter allows the Philippine government to enter into a co-production, joint venture, or production-sharing agreements, but only with private companies 60 percent owned by Filipino citizens.

“The 60-40 sharing scheme offered by Duterte to China on a joint exploration in the West Philippine Sea is a treasonous and unconstitutional act. The Constitution is clear,” Alejano, a former Marine captain, said in a statement.

“The President’s intention is clear: to sell out our country,” he added.

Alejano cited the July 2016 UN Tribunal ruling that junked China’s nine-dash claim on the entire South China Sea and ruled that the Spratly Islands, Panganiban (Mischief) Reef, Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal and Recto (Reed) Bank are all within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

“We should not be talking about joint exploration with China in the first place because the fundamental condition for such is absent. It is ignorant for us to share our territory and resources when these are actually exclusively ours,” Alejano said.

He argued that China cannot be trusted because it has never stopped its reclamation activities.

“Why would you want to share with a state party which is known to be an island grabber? Once China gains foothold in our territory, we cannot expect and force them to just leave,” Alejano said.

But for Rep. Jericho Nograles of Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta party-list, sharing the West Philippine Sea resources with China is a better option than having nothing.

“There is an old saying, “use it or lose it”. If we go for a joint exploration, then we get to utilize our resources without spending on capital. If the outcome is profitable for the Philippines, then that’s great news for our country,” Nograles said. “You will have peace in the region and money.”