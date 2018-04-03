60 Mindanao lawmakers still supporting Alvarez, Fariñas

AT least 60 lawmakers from Mindanao at the House of Representatives remain supportive of the leadership of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte and Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas of Ilocos Norte.

Rep. Maximo Rodriguez of Cagayan de Oro downplayed reports of the leadership changes after The Manila Times published an exclusive story that the ouster of Alvarez and Fariñas were certain since lawmakers from Mindanao were going around Northern Luzon covering Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Central Luzon to convince their colleagues to elect former President-turned-Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo as Speaker and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco of Marinduque as Majority Leader.

“I don’t hear any support for that [leadership change, and I doubt that [move to change leadership]will prosper. Among us Mindanao lawmakers, we are around 60, we are solidly behind Speaker Alvarez and Majority Leader Fariñas,” Rodriguez said.

Fariñas, for his part, did not comment on the veracity of the report but assured the public that he won’t be worried about any move to oust him.

“You should ask them [who are supposedly making moves to change the House leadership], not me. If the report is true and they succeed, good luck to them,” Fariñas said in a text message to The Manila Times.

Administration lawmakers Albee Benitez of Negros Occidental, Rufino Biazon of Muntinlupa City and Rodito Albano of Isabela also belied the report.

Under the Rules of the House, any position may be declared vacant by a majority vote of its members during the plenary, provided that there was a quorum or majority of the House members were present, except for the position of Speaker.

The position of Speaker may only be declared vacant through nominal voting by a majority vote of all the members.

Based on the House records, there are 285 members of the House. LLANESCA T. PANTI