600 kilos dog meat intercepted in Batangas

Padre Garcia, Batangas: More than 600 kilograms of dog meat loaded in a black Ford Ranger were intercepted in an operation in Barangay Quilo-Quilo here on Thursday night. Senior Insp. Renfredo Dacalos, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group deputy provincial officer in Batangas, said they conducted the operation after receiving a report from Animal Kingdom Foundation Inc. that dogs were being slaughtered in the area. Arrested were Emerson Balingawan, 36, and Glen Batacang, 30, both from Baguio City who claimed to be transporters who rented the vehicle but did not identify the dog trader. Initial information revealed that the trader pays P70 for each dog and sells the meat to restaurants in Baguio for P120-P150 per kilo. The suspects were brought to the CIDG office in Batangas and are facing criminal charges for violating Republic Act 10536 or the Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines.