600 passengers offloaded from MRT-3 because of tech glitch

ABOUT 600 passengers of the Metro Rail Transit-3 were offloaded from one of its trains early Monday because of a technical glitch although the next available transport arrived four minutes after the incident, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said in a statement.

The unloading happened at the Boni station southbound at 6:41 a.m.

“The whole train was unloaded, with approximately 600 passengers. Passengers were loaded in the next train which arrived four minutes later,” the DOTr said.

The DOTr said the glitch may have been caused by defective or worn out parts and replacements have been made to ensure the resumption of operations. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO