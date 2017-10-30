600 policemen deployed for ‘Oplan Kaluluwa’ in Bulacan

More than 600 police personnel from different city and municipal police stations are ready for deployment to 36 Motorist Assistance Desks and 136 Police Assistance Desks that have been put up in more than 75 public and private cemeteries and major thoroughfares in the 21 towns and cities of Bulacan province in anticipation of the big influx of people on All Saints’ Day (November 1) and All Souls’ Day (November 2). Bulacan police director and Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr. said the deployment is part of the “Oplan Kaluluwa” of the Philippine National Police (PNP) . He added that the Bulacan Police in coordination with concerned law enforcement agencies, force multipliers and local government units (LGUs) will strictly implement the Standard Operating Procedure on Enhanced Managing Police Operations and other anti-criminality campaigns thru the conduct of massive information drive and deployment of PNP personnel in cemeteries and other strategic areas to ensure the peaceful observance of “Undas.” Aside from the deployment of policemen to different cemeteries in the province, Caramat said police visibility and immediate police assistance, dissemination of safety tips and information drive have also been undertaken to enhance the public’s awareness on various safety precautions against lawless elements. Earlier, Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado instructed the Bulacan Rescue Team to coordinate with all the LGUs in the province through the disaster-response councils and non-government organizations to set up first aid stations and command posts in their areas. In the town of Bulakan, Mayor Patrick Meneses will personally visit and inspect on Tuesday the seven cemeteries in the town. The Bulacan Rescue hotline number is 791-0566.

