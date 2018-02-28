6,000 jobs await tech-voc grads

More than 6,000 jobs await graduates of technical vocational education and training (TVET), jobseekers, career shifters and displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) at the National TVET Enrollment Day and Jobs Bridging of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority – National Capital Region (TESDA-NCR), which will be held today.

At least 70 industrial firms and companies will take part in the jobs fair.

Up to 3,000 TVET enrollees, graduates, jobseekers and OFWs from the six districts of TESDA-NCR are expected to show up at the multi-purpose gym at TESDA Complex in Taguig City starting at 9 a.m.

TESDA officials will also distribute starter tool kits for last year’s beneficiaries of the Special Training for Employment Program (STEP).

TESDA Director General Guiling Mamondiong said the enrollment and jobs fair aims to step up the advocacy of the different programs and services of TESDA to its clients in the different regions, specially those in the grassroots or barangay levels, for them to avail of the agency’s scholarship programs.

The TVET enrolment and jobs fair will be done simultaneously in different provinces, municipalities and districts.