Over 6,000 policemen to be deployed to Feast of Black Nazarene on Jan 9

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy 5,000 cops for the Feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9 in Manila, an official said on Tuesday.

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, Manila Police District (MPD) spokesman, said the number would be on top of the 1,500 additional forces from nearby regions who would secure the procession or the Traslacion from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church.

“The MPD will also have three subtask groups and this will be called the Security Task Group, which will be led by Sr. Supt Ariel Arcinas; Peace and Order Task Group, led by Sr. Supt. Christopher Tambungan; and the Preparedness Task Group, led by Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Director Johnny Yu,” he added. RAADEE S. SAUSA