6,000 schools without power – DepEd

A total of 6,000 public elementary and secondary schools nationwide have no access to electricity, a high-ranking official of the Department of Education (DepEd) said on Monday.

DepEd Undersecretary for administration Alain Del Pascua said the Education department will give computer packages and solar panels to schools in far-flung areas or in areas without electricity this year.

“The innovation in this effort is that the computer package includes a solar panel that will support the provision of electrical energy. We hope that these computers will help improve their teaching and learning activities despite their remote location,” Pascua said.

The computer package includes one laptop and a 7-in-1 tablet.

“This is the government’s initiative to promote tech-savviness in rural barangays and let them cope with the technological advancement of their counterparts in the urban area,” Pascua added.

The DepEd estimated that 4,000 beneficiaries will be coming from Luzon and Mindanao, while 2,000 schools will be from the Visayas.

With P1.4 billion funding under the DepEd 2015 Computerization Program budget, the procurement is underway through the United Nations Development Program and the Department of Budget and Management-Procurement Service.

Under the DepEd Computerization Program, the government has allotted P6 billion to procure about 188,000 units of computers for public elementary and secondary schools nationwide.

The computerization program is in response to the computer backlog in public schools. The DepEd will provide hardware and software package, including training on simple troubleshooting. NEIL A. ALCOBER