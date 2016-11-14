60,000 ARMM students given scholarship grants

COTABATO CITY: More than 60,000 students in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) were given grants to pursue college education, or vocational course under the expanded national government scholarship program. The scholarships are for students from indigent families and form part of the anti-poverty programs under President Rodrigo Duterte’s Comprehensive Reform and Development Agenda for the ARMM. The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has allotted 3,473 scholarship slots in six state universities and colleges in the ARMM where grantees will receive P60,000 every academic year. Meanwhile, Guiling Mamondiong, director general of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, will accommodate students who want to take up technical and vocational education and training courses as part of its Training-for-Work Scholarship Program. Carmelita Mabologon, a Teduray tribal leader from Barangay Kuya in South Upi, Maguindanao, said the TESDA scholarship will provide around 500 unemployed youth in her community the opportunity to secure a stable source of livelihood.