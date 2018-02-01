6,000MW at risk over limbo at regulatory body

The country is at risk of losing more than 6,000 megawatts (MW) of power supply in a year because of the inability of the Energy Regulatory Commission to approve applications of power generation facilities to operate amid the suspension of ERC officials, ERC Chairman Agnes Devanadera said on Wednesday.

In a congressional hearing on the bill seeking the abolition of the ERC, Devanadera noted that without a fully staffed ERC Board, the body cannot take action on pending approval of the applications of the power generation facilities for certificate of compliance (CoC), the requirement needed for them to be in operation.

Citing ERC estimates, she said the CoC permits of 43 power plants good for 2,977 megawatts are up for renewal, while those of 58 other power plants that can provide 2,281 megawatts are due for resolution.

Grant of provisional authority to operate for 24 power generation facilities good for 840 megawatts is also pending.

“If the suspension [of ERC officials]will go on and the ERC won’t function for a year, these power plants will not be allowed to operate. We tried to simulate what will happen if ERC does not function for a year, and these are the data [of power supply that we would lose],” Devanadera said.

In December 2017, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales ordered the suspension of four ERC commissioners namely Gloria Victoria Yap-Taruc, Alfredo Non, Josefina Patricia Magpala-Asirit and Geronimo Santa Ana for a year after they were found guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, aggravated by simple misconduct and simple neglect of duty, for allowing the Manila Electric Company to skip public bidding concerning Meralco’s power supply requirements

Considering the ERC’s role in maintaining the country’s power supply, Rep. Carlos Uybarreta of 1-CARE appealed to his colleagues not to take extreme action by abolishing the ERC altogether.

“The ERC is mandated to protect the interest of the consumers, and they have to balance it with the interest of the stakeholders namely the power generation facilities, as well as the transmission and distribution utilities. They have a lot on their plate. Other than take a drastic move, we should be able to help them,” Uybaretta said.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier called for the abolition of the ERC, citing corruption in the light of the suicide of former ERC Director Francisco Villa Jr.

Villa took his own life in November 2016 amid escalating pressure to approve P400- million worth of procurement contracts for a certain Jose Morelos without public bidding.

Congressional investigations of Villa’s suicide revealed that then-ERC Chairman Jose Vicente Salazar did not want to investigate the circumstances leading to the suicide of Villa.

Power producers have joined calls for the Duterte administration to restore normal operations of the ERC, saying the power industry needs a fully functional commission.

“On behalf of its members, PIPPA [Philippine Independent Power Producers Association Inc.] respectfully emphasizes our concern that the energy industry needs a fully functional commission in order to implement their mandate in accordance with EPIRA [Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001],” PIPPA said in a letter to the President.

It stated in its January 24 letter that with out a working ERC and putting a pause to its important work, the regulator would not be able to act on pending power supply agreements (PSAs), price determination regulation, compliance certificates and licenses.

“These approvals and licenses are dependent on the ERC and will negatively impact everyone from the generators, distribution utilities and ultimately to the consumers,” the group said.

The absence of ERC commissioners will be detrimental not only to the Philippine energy sector but to every consumer who depends on energy security.

“Accordingly, we express our sincere hope that this matter can be resolved quickly and fairly, and so that the entire industry can move forward and work to achieve energy security, reliability, accessibility and affordability for all consumers,” PIPPA said.

Earlier, it expressed its support to the ERC after the Office of the Ombudsman suspended the four commissioners.

Since last year’s suspension, many have been pressing the government to restore the regular ERC functions by appointing temporary commissioners.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi had said Malacanañg informed him that it was mending legal aspects of the power vacuum within the ERC.

Duterte is yet to respond to the Department of Energy’s requests to appoint temporary commissioners for the ERC and place the regulatory body under its administrative supervision.

