603-hp rocket ship for the family man

The 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon is the result of AMG’s insane skunkworks going all out in a family wagon, with 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) time of 3.4 seconds, and an electronically limited top speed of 180 miles per hour (288 kph).

“The new AMG E63 Wagon combines our brand’s hallmark driving dynamics with high everyday practicality. It is not for nothing that the model has been a permanent fixture in the AMG portfolio for 40 years. The powerful engine and the intelligent all-wheel drive underpin our claim to always be at the forefront of development when it comes to performance,” Mercedes-AMG GmbH Chief Executive Officer Tobias Moers said in a statement.

Following the launch of the sedan version during the 2016 Los Angeles Motor Show, the wagon version features similar updates to the sedan version: the wheel arches are 1.1 inches wider; the bonnet is inset between the fenders; and a similarly aggressive AMG bodykit installed, with a front bumper inspired by a jet wing design, according to AMG. Side sills make the car visually lower, and chrome quad-tailpipes sit on a rear bumper shaped to look like a rear diffuser.

The rear seats can be folded down to reveal a 35 cubic feet (991 liters) of trunk space, which, according to AMG, is the largest ever in the performance wagon segment.

Large vents on the front bumper signify a big engine – a 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 which puts out 603 hp at 5,750-6,500 revolutions per minute, a number unheard of in a production family wagon, mated to AMG’s SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed automatic transmission, with paddle shifters. Torque figure is rated at 627 lb-ft. (850 Newton-meters) at 2,500-4,500 rpm.

Unlike older AMGs, which are rear wheel drive than can initiate a slide once you step on the gas, E63 S Wagon it is fitted with AMG’s 4MATIC four-wheel drive system to transfer power to the road, like the sedan version. The car has five drive modes: Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race and Individual, the latter allowing the driver to customize their drive feel from the first four modes. The wagon is fitted with a three-chamber air suspension at all four corners with Comfort, Sport and Sport+ settings. An electronically controlled limited-slip differential allows for more stable cornering at high speeds.

Ventilated 15.4 inches x 1.4 inches compound brakes with six piston callipers at the front and 14.2 inches x 0.9 inch discs and single-piston floating callipers at the rear are fitted as standard, while carbon ceramic are fitted as an added option.

The suspension uses aluminium wishbones, strut rods and spring links that utilize a four-axle design. Independent wheel control and wheel suspension parts allow for lesser torque steer, and a redesigned rear axle is specially tuned for a more dynamic feel through the five driving modes. Dynamic engine mounts are fitted to adapt with the driving conditions and handling requirements as quickly as possible.

Inside, it gets sporty nappa leather seats, dashboard and beltlines, with performance seats with head restraints available as an option. The AMG Performance steering wheel is also covered in black nappa leather, with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster that offers three display designs, namely Classic, Sport and Progressive.

The car will be premiered at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2017 and prices haven’t been announced. The Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon will be available in the United States by fall 2017.