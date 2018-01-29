Monday, January 29, 2018
60th Grammy Award winners

BELOW is the full list of the winners of the 60th Grammy Awards held at the Madison Squarge Garden on Sunday night (Monday in Manila).

Album of the Year: 24K Magic (Bruno Mars)

Record of the Year: 24K Magic (Bruno Mars)

Song of the Year: That’s What I Like (Bruno Mars)


Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

Best Pop Solo Performance: Shape of You (Ed Sheeran)

Best Pop/Duo Group Performance: Feel it Still (Portugal. The Man.)

Best Pop Vocal Album: Divide (Ed Sheeran)

Best Dance Recording: Tonite (LCD Soundsystem)

Best Dance/Electronic Album: 3-D The Catalogue (Kraftwerk)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 (Various Artists)

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Prototype (Jeff Lorber Fusion)

Best Rock Performance: You Want It Darker (Leonard Cohen)

Best Metal Performance: Sultan’s Curse (Matsodon)

Best Rock Song: Run (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album: A Deeper Understanding (The War on Drugs)

Best Alternative Music Album: Sleep Well Beast (The National)

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Redbone

Best R&B Performance: That’s What I Like (Bruno Mars)

Best R&B Song: That’s What I Like (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Song: Starboy (The Weeknd)

Best R&B Album: 24K Magic (Bruno Mars)

Best Rap Performance: HUMBLE. (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap/Sung Performance: LOYALTY. (Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna)

Best Rap Song: HUMBLE. (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Album: DAMN. (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Country Solo Performance: Either Way (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Better Man (Little Big Town)

Best Country Song: Broken Halos (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album: From a Room, Volume 1 (Chris Stapleton)

Best New Age Album: Dancing on Water (Peter Kater)

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Dreams and Daggers (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Miles Beyond (John McLaughlin)

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Rebirth (Billy Childs)

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Bringin’ It (Christian McBride Big Band)

Best Latin Jazz Album: Jazz Tango (Pablo Ziegler Trio)

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Never Have to be Alone (CeCe Winans)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: What a Beautiful Name (Hillsong Worship)

Best Gospel Album: Let Them Fall in Love (CeCe Winans)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Chain Breaker (Zach Williams)

Best Roots Gospel Album: Sing it Now: Songs of Faith and Hope (Reba McEntire)

Best Latin Pop Album: El Dorado (Shakira)

Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album: Residente (Residente)

Best Regional Mexican Music Album: Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas (Aida Cuevas)

Best Tropical Latin Album: Salsa Big Band (Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta)

Best American Roots Performance: Killer Diller Blues (Alabama Shakes)

Best American Roots Song: If we were Vampires (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit)

Best Americana Album: The Nashville Sound (Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit)

Best Bluegrass Album: Laws of Gravity (The Infamous Stringdusters), All the Rage: In Concert Volume One (Rhonda Vincent and the Rage)

Best Traditional Blues Album: Blue & Lonesome (The Rolling Stones)

Best Contemporary Blues Album: TajMo (Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’)

Best Folk Album: Mental Illness (Aimee Mann)

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kalenda (Lost Bayou Ramblers)

Best Reggae Album: Stony Hill (Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley)

Best World Music Album: Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration (Ladysmith Black Mambazo)

Best Children’s Album: Feel What U Feel (Lisa Loeb)

Best Spoken Word Album (posthumous): The Princess Diarist (Carrie Fisher)

Best Comedy Album: The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas (Dave Chappelle)

Best Musical Theater Album: Dear Evan Hansen (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: La La Land (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Best Song Written for Visual Media: How Far I’ll Go (Auli’I Cravalho)

Best Instrumental Composition: Three Revolutions (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés)

Best Arrangement: Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra from “Catch Me If You Can” (John Williams)

Best Arrangement, Instruments, and Vocals: Putin (Randy Newman)

Best Recording Package: Pure Comedy, Deluxe Edition (Father John Misty), El orisha de la rosa (Magín Díaz)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition (Various Artists)

Best Album Notes: Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings (Otis Redding)

Best Historical Album: Leonard Bernstein: The Composer (Leonard Bernstein)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: 24K Magic (Bruno Mars)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin

Best Remixed Recording: You Move, Latroit Remix (Depeche Mode)

Best Surround Sound Album: Early Americans (Jane Ira Bloom)

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio (Manfred Honeck)

Best Opera Recording: Berg: Wozzeck (Hans Graf, Roman Trekel, and Anne Schwanewilms)

Best Choral Performance: Bryars: The Fifth Century (Donald Nally)

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Transcendental (Daniil Trifonov)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Death & The Maiden (Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Crazy Girl Crazy (Barbara Hannigan)

Best Classical Compendium: Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto (Giancarlo Guerrero)

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Viola Concerto (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best Music Video: HUMBLE. (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Music Film: The Defiant Ones (Various Artists)

SOURCE: (Grammy Awards website)

 

