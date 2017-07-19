THE Department of Energy (DoE) said on Wednesday that 61 percent of power supply was restored in Samar, Leyte, and Bohol.

At a press briefing in Mandaluyong City, Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said that 155 megawatts out of the 255MW peak demand has been transmitted to these provinces, which were affected by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Jaro, Leyte on July 2.

READ: 6.5 quake leaves 2 dead, 72 injured in Leyte, parts of Visayas without power

Fuentebella said 100 percent restoration of power is expected by July 31.

Fuentebella said, however, that all rehabilitation efforts were for the short term, saying the full restoration of operations of facilities and equipment could take at least 180 days. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE