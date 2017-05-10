62 Makati buildings safe from earthquakes

Makati Mayor Mar-len Abigail Binay on Wednesday disclosed that at least 34 high-rise buildings in the city have installed earthquake recording instruments, while 28 buildings have submitted a certificate of structural stability.

She said earthquake reading instruments and certificate of structural stability are requirements by the city’s Office of the Building Official (OBO) in compliance with the mandatory requirements of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to ensure it will not fall in case of earthquake. Binay urged building owners and administrators to ensure that their buildings are structurally strong for the safety of the public.