62-year-old Dalmore breaks Christie’s record, nets £114,000

At a famous auction house in London last week, a 62-year-old malt whisky defied expectations as it sets a new record as the most expensive bottle of whisky sold by Christie’s. Named The Kildermorie, derived from the distillery’s water source, the 62-year-old Dalmore was sold at £114,000 doubling its pre-sale estimate of £40,000 to £60,000.

The head of Christie’s wine department, Christopher Munro said that the price paid for the bottle of whisky was “astonishing”, noting that it was the highest price paid for a bottle of whisky at the said auction house.

The Kildermorie was only one of the 12 bottles crafted by legendary master blender Richard Paterson released in 2002, produced from casks of single malt in 1868, 1878, 1926, and 1939.

The 12 Pointer, one of the 12 bottles, was sold for £91, 650 by Sotheby’s last September in London.

It was also earlier this year when an unnamed young Chinese collector purchased the Dalmore Paterson collection at £987,500 or P66.8 million. The 12 individual bottles of rare whiskies is said to be the world’s most expensive set of Scotch.

The Dalmore is famous for creating “liquid gold” as it remains and continues to be the benchmark for exceptional single-malt scotch whiskies from the highlands of Scotland since 1839.

A Dalmore flagship store is located in Uptown Parade, beside The Palace in Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City.