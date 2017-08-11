620 drug surrenderers complete Santa Rosa City rehab program

SANTA ROSA CITY, Laguna: A total of 620 drug surrenderers from various barangay (villages) here completed the 45 days’ rehabilitation and the three-day Simula ng Pag-Asa (SIPAG) program on Thursday. The culminating activity of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council for its campaign against illegal drugs saw 22 wards from the Dangal ng Pagbabago Rehabilitation Center graduating from the program. Mayor Dan Fernandez said the Dangal ng Pagbabago Rehabilitation Center is the first rehabilitation center in the country operated by a local government unit in response to the call of President Rodrigo Duterte to address the need for a facility to help rehabilitate drug dependents who voluntarily surrender. One of the graduates, Enrique Alcala, 34, tricycle driver from Barangay Tagapo, said he surrendered under Oplan Tokhang after years of using illegal drugs and enrolled in the rehabilitation program as the first step to start a drug-free life.