65 dead in drug ops since December

SIXTY-FIVE drug suspects have died in police operations since December last year, according to the Philippine National Police.

The police said 7,103 drug personalities were arrested from December 5, 2017 to Feb. 14, 2018 in 4,613 operations conducted nationwide.

The PNP recorded 53 casualties last week.

On the other hand, 2,137 drug suspects surrendered to police authorities since the resumption of Operation Tokhang.

From Jan. 29 to Feb. 14, the police conducted 4,339 Tokhang operations nationwide.

Police Regional Office 10 had the most number of surrenderers — 730. The National Capital Region Police Office came second with 430.

PNP chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa had vowed that the renewed anti-drug operations will be less bloody.

President Rodrigo Duterte removed the PNP from the anti-drugs campaign in November 2017 after the controversial killing of two teenagers in Caloocan City.