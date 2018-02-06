65 govt agencies tapped for trading platform

THE Department of Finance (DoF) has tapped 65 of the 76 Philippine regulatory agencies that are required to go online for the National Single Window (NSW) to streamline applications for import and export permits and ultimately help improve ease in doing business in the country.

This comes as Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran reported that initial tests on the country’s interconnection with other Southeasia Asian economies, starting with Indonesia, through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Single Window (ASW), were successful, with “development and testing to continue in the next few weeks.”

ASW aims to speed up cargo clearances and promote economic integration by enabling the electronic exchange of border documents among the regional bloc’s 10 members.

Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand are already using the ASW for customs clearances.

​Beltran said the ASW’s interconnection tests will run until May for the Philippines, Cambodia and Brunei Darussalam.

The Finance department set up the NSW in partnership with the Department of Information and Technology through the TradeNet platform, which needs all 76 agencies to make it fully operational.

This platform, which also serves as the country’s link to the ASW, was launched in December.

TradeNet is expected to minimize the costs of doing business and cut processing time for the issuance of import and export permits, Beltran said.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) will identify five exporters who will pilot-test TradeNet this month, while a team will do a demonstration on the Integrated Importer Accreditation Module, according to him.

This module aims to simplify the accreditation process for importers, Beltran said.

It will later link accreditation records of regulatory agencies to BOC records to form a fuller importer profile, he added.