    65 years and counting

    When it comes to the finer things in life and a peerless customer experience, one name and only one name instantly comes to mind – Rustan’s. At the top of the local shopping game for 65 years, starting with a humble shop in San Marcelino to the conglomerate of several companies it is now, Rustan’s marks its milestone with a special line up of activities. One is the Private Label Fashion Roadshow, staged at various Rustan’s stores, which stars some of the exclusive brands under Rustan’s such as Ricardo Preto, U by Ricardo Preto, Jill by Jojie Lloren, Criselda Lontok and Lady Rustan, among others.

    For more details, turn to www.rustans.com.ph

